Younha remembers the past in 'On A Rainy Day' MV

Younha has dropped her music video for "On A Rainy Day".
In the MV, Younha spends her day remembering the past on a rainy day. "On A Rainy Day" is the sentimental ballad and title track of her latest album 'Stable Mindset'.
Check out Younha's "On A Rainy Day" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
