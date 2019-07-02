Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Younha remembers the past in 'On A Rainy Day' MV

Younha has dropped her music video for "On A Rainy Day".

In the MV, Younha spends her day remembering the past on a rainy day. "On A Rainy Day" is the sentimental ballad and title track of her latest album 'Stable Mindset'.

Check out Younha's "On A Rainy Day" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

4 1,665

BetterM-7 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Queen Younha, the whole minialbum are good, i love Lonely and Rainy Night.

DG2521,455 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Finally, it's here! Beautiful song. ❤

