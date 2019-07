Norazo will be back this summer!



After a successful return with "Cider" last summer with new member Won Heum, this unique duo will be back with a brand new single: "Shower". On July 6, the group released three short MV teaser clips, each showing a member showering in the bathroom, in the end shouting the word "shower".

With these clips, the only spoiler regarding their comeback is the title. Stay tuned for more details coming up!