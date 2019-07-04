Yoon Yoo Sun in talks to fill late actress Jeon Mi Sun's 'Tale of Nokdu' character role

'She Was Pretty' actress Yoon Yoo Sun will likely be taking over for the late Jeon Mi Sun in KBS2 drama 'Tale Of Nokdu.'



According to a source for the drama, the actress is in the middle of "positively considering" the role offer.



The news comes a day after KBS2 announced that production of the drama would temporarily be put on hold until Jeon Mi Sun's role was able to be recast. The actress was working on the drama when she unexpectedly took her life back on June 29.



Meanwhile, 'Tale Of Nokdu' is a romantic comedy that takes place during the Joseon Dynasty. The first episode is scheduled to air at the end of September.