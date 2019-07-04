Nichkhun offers first look at 'Arthdal Chronicles' character in new Instagram post

Nichkhun has undergone a surprising transformation for his role in fantasy drama 'Arthdal Chronicles.'

On July 4, the idol took to his personal Instagram to share a set of photos behind the scenes of the drama, giving fans a first look at his character Roddib, a survivor of great plague and war. In the caption, he simply promotes the program, writing: "Don't forget to watch 'Arthdal Chronicles' on TvN or Netflix this Saturday and Sunday!"



In the first image, the 2PM member is seen with long hair, greyish-blue lips, and bright blue eyes. Despite his unconventional set makeup, he is still able to a mysterious and handsome aura. In the following images, he comically continues to zoom in, capturing dramatic close-ups of Roddib's unusual eyes.

Meanwhile, his Instagram followers were quite surprised by his character, writing: "Do you like your blue eyes? Why did you do a close-up?," "Scary...," "I didn't realize that was you," and "This look is awesome."





Check out Nichkhun's Instagram post below!