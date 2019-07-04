Filming for KBS2 drama 'Tale of Nokdu' on temporary halt until the late Jeon Mi Sun's character role is filled

On July 4, a representative of upcoming KBS2 Mon-Tues drama 'Joseon Romance - Tale of Nokdu' ('Tale of Nokdu' for short) revealed that the staff and cast have decided to temporarily halt all filming, as a gesture of respect toward the late actress Jeon Mi Sun.

The late actress Jeon Mi Sun took her own life back on June 29 after a battle with depression. Her funeral took place privately back on July 2.

While the late actress Jeon Mi Sun's character did not begin filming for 'Tale of Nokdu' at the time of her passing, overall filming for the series began back in June. However, the drama has been on a temporary halt from filming since June 30, and will likely not resume until the late actress's role is filled.

According to the KBS2 rep, "We are currently on break from filming, while taking time to mourn the late actress. Filming will begin soon... we are carefully in the process of casting a new actress." The drama is still expected to premiere some time this September, without schedule changes.

Meanwhile, 'Tale of Nokdu', based on a popular webtoon of the same name, stars Kim So Hyun, Jang Dong Yoon, Song Gun Hee, Kang Tae Oh, and more.