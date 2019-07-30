Upcoming girl group FANATICS releases tracklist for debut mini album 'The Six'

FANATICS have released the full tracklist for their debut mini album, 'The Six'.

The 6-member rookie girl group under FENT have approximately a week left until their debut, set for August 6 at 6 PM KST. Made up of members Kim Doah, Doi, Sika, Chiayi, Chaelin, and Yoonhye, FANATICS will be charming the K-Pop scene with their tropical house genre debut title song, "Sunday".

In addition to "Sunday", FANATICS's 1st mini album 'The Six' contains a total of 4 tracks including "For This Moment" (literal translation), "Follow Me", and the Chinese version of Flavor's "Milkshake" as a full group. Which song are you looking forward to listening to the most?