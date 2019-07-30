Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Upcoming girl group FANATICS releases tracklist for debut mini album 'The Six'

FANATICS have released the full tracklist for their debut mini album, 'The Six'. 

The 6-member rookie girl group under FENT have approximately a week left until their debut, set for August 6 at 6 PM KST. Made up of members Kim Doah, Doi, Sika, Chiayi, Chaelin, and Yoonhye, FANATICS will be charming the K-Pop scene with their tropical house genre debut title song, "Sunday". 

In addition to "Sunday", FANATICS's 1st mini album 'The Six' contains a total of 4 tracks including "For This Moment" (literal translation), "Follow Me", and the Chinese version of Flavor's "Milkshake" as a full group. Which song are you looking forward to listening to the most?

