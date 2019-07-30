Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

'Produce X 101's Park Seon Ho to hold his first ever solo fan meeting

Actor Park Seon Ho of the recently ended Mnet survival series 'Produce X 101' is thanking fans with his first ever solo fan meeting!

Taking place this August 17 at Sungkyunkwan University, Park Seon Ho's first fan meeting 'Stand By Me' will showcase a side to him that he has never shown before to his fans. The actor plans on performing unique stages in addition to a talk segment, communicating with fans directly, etc. 

Tickets for Park Seon Ho's solo fan meeting 'Stand By Me' go on sale this August 2 at 8 PM KST.

