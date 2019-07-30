Sunmi's label confirms her comeback for August

Sunmi's label has confirmed her comeback for August.



On July 30, reports revealed Sunmi would be releasing a new album in late August, and her agency MakeUs Entertainment confirmed, "Sunmi is currently working on her new album with the goal of late August. After releasing the album, she'll participate in promoting on broadcasts."



As previously reported, Sunmi's last release was "Noir" this past March. She also wrapped up her global tour 'Sunmi 1st World Tour: Warning' last month.



Stay tuned for updates on Sunmi's comeback.