News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

B1A4's Baro enlists for military service

AKP STAFF

B1A4's Baro has officially enlisted for his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier.

On July 30, his label Hodu Entertainment shared a photo of Baro in front of his basic training center with the caption, "Actor Cha Sun Woo, who was called for duty by the country today, will return after faithfully finishing his military duty. #See you in 2021."

His sister I (Cha Yoon Ji) also wrote, "Return safely! Salute!" Baro shared a photo of himself and his dog Yulmoo on his pet's Instagram page as well.

Stay tuned for updates on how Baro's doing! 

잘 다녀오시게나! 충-성🙋‍♀️

  1. B1A4
  2. Baro
