Song Hye Kyo spotted with Natalie Portman, Natalia Vodianova, and more at global event for 'Chaumet'

Song Hye Kyo was spotted with American actress Natalie Portman, Russian super model and investor Natalia Vodianova, and more at the recent global event for 'Chaumet' jewelry.



On July 12, 'W Korea' magazine shared photos of Song Hye Kyo from the event in Macau with the message, "Double exclusive! Natalie Portman, Natalia Vodianova, LVMH group's CEO Antoine Arnault, and other overseas celebrities. Song Hye Kyo enjoying a good time with other fashion insiders in this photo! Last night, 'Chaumet in majesty' opened in Monaco. Royal jewelry that started in 1789. An open dinner for a commemorative event. Friends with that someone. So blindingly beautiful?"



As previously reported, Song Joong Ki filed for divorce from Song Hye Kyo on June 26.



Stay tuned for updates on Song Hye Kyo.

