Posted by germainej 1 day ago

TXT drop special selfie version of 'Our Summer' MV!

TXT have dropped a special selfie version of their music video for "Our Summer"!

The MV makes fans feel like they're spending a fun, summer day with the handsome TXT members at an amusement park, the beach, and more. "Our Summer" is a track from the group's debut mini album 'Dream Chapter: Star', and it's about feeling like it's summer all the time when you're with that special person.

Check out TXT's "Our Summer" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Eunbean954 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

they are working hard ever since debut, that's good, this means they are willing to go the hard way BTS went, and look where they are now, TxT LOVE!

ivynisus4 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

TXT will be big....soon

