'Show Me The Money 6's Jo Woo Chan reveals his departure from Cube Entertainment and his new digital single album 'ID schoolboy pt. 1'



'Show Me The Money 6's youngest contestant, Jo Woo Chan has announced his new digital single album, 'ID schoolboy pt. 1'.

The young rapper, who was just twelve years old during his time on 'Show Me The Money', also revealed that he had returned to his normal life after participating on the show, while continuing to work on his music on his own.

The new album jacket photos reveal his transformation from elementary school kid to full-fledged teenager as he expresses a range of moods in his photos, from playful adolescence to mature and serious.

The digital single album consists of two tracks, "Viking" and "Reality Check". The songs take an autobiographical stance and candidly explore themes of growing up, identity, and feeling lost in the midst of change in a new and mature voice. It was also revealed that the rapper participated in the entire planning and production of this new album.

"Viking" compares the psychological burdens of being a teenager to the viking ship ride in amusement parks, where he describes raising his hands and enjoying the ride even if he's scared.

"Reality Check", which features veteran rapper, Dok2, is a song that expresses the confusion and chaos of returning from celebrity to student status during the tumultuous teenage years, clearly drawing from his own experiences and emotions.



Check out the album jacket photos and the MV for "Reality Check" below.