Survey reveals Korean seniors in their 60s view BTS as a 'positive influence' on the new generation

BTS has gained significant approval from the senior citizens of South Korea.

On July 13, a market survey organization 'Trend Monitor' by Embrain revealed the results of a recent survey conducted last month about BTS. From those in their teens to those in their 60s, 1000 people were surveyed, resulting in a pie chart that showed the general public's attitude towards BTS.

To the statement of "BTS is a positive influence for the younger generation", 78.3% of those in their 60s agreed the most, followed by 77.4% of those in their 50s, 70.0% from the 40s, 64.5% from the 30s, 50.5% from the 20s, and 38.2% from those in their teens.

In addition, to the sentiment of generally having a "favorable impression of BTS", adults in their 50s showed the most amount of agreement, with 66.7%, followed by those in their 60s with 62.3%; 54.7% from the 30s, 52.9 from the 40s, 47.8% from the 20s, and 44.1% from the teens.

Among the reasons stated on why BTS makes that favorable impression, the #1 answer (57.5%) was "their attempt to endlessly try their best despite the high popularity". Other reasons listed were: "dance and performance abilities" (47.3%), "music abilities" (37.2%), "not going out of line in terms of behavior, even after rise in popularity" (33.9%), and "rational behavior" (31.0%).

In terms of listening to BTS' music, the reasons stated were: "addictive quality" (47.7%), "gives comfort to the youth" (25.0%), "reflects generational attitude" (25.0%), and "conveys a message" (23.0%).



Lastly, 7 out of 10 participants said that they personally "knew an 'ARMY'", and out of all participants, 32.1% answered affirmatively to the statement: "BTS fans are rational fans".

