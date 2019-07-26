Sehun freaks out while meeting meerkats on 'My Little TV V2'

EXO-SC appeared on MBC's 'My Little TV 2' broadcast on July 26 where Sehun gave viewers a good laugh over his adorable reaction to a bunch of meerkats.

Sehun didn't know what to do with himself when he met some meerkats during the show. He seemed more panicked than excited, exclaiming "oh my god" as he fed it. The trainer was amused and asked if Sehun was "originally a funny person." Sehun replied saying that he's "usually a quiet person."





Chanyeol savagely told Sehun to stop making a fuss, amusing fans even more with their chemistry. It seems like this duo is indeed a match made in heaven.

