'Produce X 101' songwriter adorably fangirls over IZ*ONE's Sakura + takes it back after his girlfriend finds out

Even writers and producers have their biases, and this writer almost got into hot water with his girlfriend after fangirling after IZ*ONE's Sakura.

Songwriter Primeboi recently did a Q&A session via his Instagram stories. He received a question regarding who his favorite trainee was on 'Produce X 101' after appearing on the show as a writer. He hilarious replied "Sakura."





He received another question stating: "For Produce X lol. This season. Kura was on last season."

Primeboi replied: "All the members on team Monday to Sunday and Sakura who appeared in the last episode."

Primeboi then hilariously canceled his statement, saying: "I take it back. My girlfriend saw this."





We hope Primeboi continues to write for the Produce series and will be able to explain his fangirling to his girlfriend!

