'Produce X 101's winning group X1 reveals their 4 official colors!

Project group X1, recently born from Mnet's male idol survival program 'Produce X 101', is gearing up for official promotions with the announcement of their official colors!

The project group will be promoting with a total of 4 unique official colors to represent the group - Butterfly green, Ethereal blue, Sunshine yellow, and Galaxy blue! You can find out what each color represents for the group, as well as their pantone numbers and hex codes, in the description below.

Meanwhile, the new, 11-member boy group X1 is expected to kick off their 1st debut show-con some time next month. Do you like their official colors?