Watch NCT Dream's Jeno & Jaemin share a spoiler of their comeback title track 'BOOM' on 'Hello Counselor'!

On the July 22 broadcast of KBS2's 'Hello Counselor', NCT Dream's hyung-line Jeno and Jaemin appeared as guests alongside Sam Okyere, Kim Sae Rom, and Gree!

Before bringing out the first viewer with a problem story to share, the NCT Dream members revealed that the group will be making a comeback soon with a new title track - "BOOM"! The two boys then got up to spoil a little bit of the upcoming title track as well as its choreography, wowing the audience with their powerful moves!

Also during this broadcast, Jeno and Jaemin revealed that the two boys have been friends since they were first years in middle school. Check out a sneak preview of NCT Dream's "BOOM" above!