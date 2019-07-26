'Produce X 101' trainee Geum Dong Hyun spotted recently on the subway

Geum Dong Hyun received a lot of love on 'Produce X 101' for his adorable and cute looks but it seems like he's keeping it humble as well after receiving lots of love through the reality show.

The C9 Entertainment trainee, unfortunately, placed 14th, barely missing the cutoff to join X1 but he's still receiving a lot of love and attention. He was recently spotted on the subway by a fan who uploaded a picture to SNS. The ridiculously popular idol to be looked more like his 17-year-old self than the charismatic performer he is on stage. It looks like he's taking some time off to be a teenager after getting through the grueling show.

Netizens have been commenting:

"I want to meet him on the subway too..."

"I've fallen in love with his face again."

"I'm going to ride the subway starting today."





We wish him good luck and success as he continues his career.