Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Pink Fantasy gears up for a comeback + MV reportedly directed by Super Junior's Shindong

Pink Fantasy is making a comeback with their second single "Fantasy" and it looks like Super Junior's Shindong is directing their music video!

Shindong, who also directed their first music video, has apparently been heavily involved in working with the group. Pink Fantasy was also a featured in the music video for Shindong's comedy music group SUV as well. 

The group is known for having a mysterious bunny member who has previously stated that she won't take her mask off until the group hits number 1 on Billboard! Keep your eyes out for the release of their single in August. 

