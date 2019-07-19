'Produce x 101' project group name revealed!

The name of the project group to debut from 'Produce x 101' has been revealed!



On the finale episode on July 19, Mnet's 'Produce x 101' revealed the group will promote under the name X1.



As previously reported, X1 will promote together for 5 years with 2 and a half years as a project group and the latter 2 and a half years switching between X1 promotions and label-specific promotions. CJ ENM will be taking on production, while Swing Entertainment will fully handle management as well as staff and producer support.



What do you think of the project group name X1?



