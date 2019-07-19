Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

'Produce x 101' project group name revealed!

The name of the project group to debut from 'Produce x 101' has been revealed!

On the finale episode on July 19, Mnet's 'Produce x 101' revealed the group will promote under the name X1

As previously reported, X1 will promote together for 5 years with 2 and a half years as a project group and the latter 2 and a half years switching between X1 promotions and label-specific promotions. CJ ENM will be taking on production, while Swing Entertainment will fully handle management as well as staff and producer support.

What do you think of the project group name X1?

fantasticlau573 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Well, it’s better than Wanna One. That took me a long time to get used to.

cloudypeach614 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

Too plain isn't it? Doesn't give that special feeling OTL In my country, its a grade class for year one of high school class one xD

Share

