Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

GWSN reveal 'Total Eclipse (Black Out)' lyrics teaser image

AKP STAFF

GWSN have revealed a teaser of their lyrics for "Total Eclipse (Black Out)"!

"Total Eclipse (Black Out)" is the title track of GWSN's upcoming album 'Park in the Night', which includes songs by American producer and songwriter Justin Reinstein who previously wrote for TWICE, EXO, Justin Bieber, and more. The title song is written by Le'mon and composed by nomadCameron Neilson, and Lauren Dyson.

Take a look at the preview of the lyrics for "Total Eclipse (Black Out)" below and the album highlight medley here if you missed it.
 

  1. GWSN
  2. TOTAL ECLIPSE BLACK OUT
  3. TOTAL ECLIPSE
  4. BLACK OUT
0 180 Share 0% Upvoted
misc.
'Produce x 101' project group name revealed!
53 minutes ago   2   7,756
2NE1, Minzy
Minzy is coming to Brazil this August
1 hour ago   0   297

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND