GWSN reveal 'Total Eclipse (Black Out)' lyrics teaser image

GWSN have revealed a teaser of their lyrics for "Total Eclipse (Black Out)"!



"Total Eclipse (Black Out)" is the title track of GWSN's upcoming album 'Park in the Night', which includes songs by American producer and songwriter Justin Reinstein who previously wrote for TWICE, EXO, Justin Bieber, and more. The title song is written by Le'mon and composed by nomad, Cameron Neilson, and Lauren Dyson.



Take a look at the preview of the lyrics for "Total Eclipse (Black Out)" below and the album highlight medley here if you missed it.

