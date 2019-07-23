'Produce X 101' group BY9 may get a debut

The nine eliminated trainees from the finale of 'Produce X 101' may get a debut as BY9 and netizens are speculating whether this dream may become a reality.

Shortly after the line up of X1 was revealed, fans rallied to form a group of the 9 eliminated trainees from the final round, even donating up to 100 million won to fund their debut. It has recently been revealed through Korean press that CJ E&M is closely monitoring the fans' reactions and that the members and agencies of members listed as BY9 are also aware of this situation as well.

Although it may be difficult to form a group due to all the members being in different agencies, it seems like this possibility is being considered. Former project groups such as Rainz and JBJ have achieved marked success, leading to believe that investing in BY9 may also be possible.