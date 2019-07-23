Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Rumors
'Produce X 101' group BY9 may get a debut

The nine eliminated trainees from the finale of 'Produce X 101' may get a debut as BY9 and netizens are speculating whether this dream may become a reality. 

Shortly after the line up of X1 was revealed, fans rallied to form a group of the 9 eliminated trainees from the final round, even donating up to 100 million won to fund their debut. It has recently been revealed through Korean press that CJ E&M is closely monitoring the fans' reactions and that the members and agencies of members listed as BY9 are also aware of this situation as well. 

Although it may be difficult to form a group due to all the members being in different agencies, it seems like this possibility is being considered. Former project groups such as Rainz and JBJ have achieved marked success, leading to believe that investing in BY9 may also be possible. 

Fireweaver12 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

guess when everyone cried at this part


they really were just being fake 🤡cause they all still want to split yuvin from gukehon and myteen 💁

and split wei from his brothers in up10tion 😔

just_here_4_fun157 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

BY9 would be so lit omg, there's so much talent and potential in this group

