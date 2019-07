G.O and Choi Ye Seul's wedding photos look like they're straight out of a magazine!

The soon to be married couple uploaded a vlog onto their Youtube channel where viewers could see the beautiful dresses being worn and the memories being made. Choi Ye Seul's model instincts kicked in and every photo showcased the couple's beauty and happiness. She also uploaded photos onto her personal Instagram as well.



Check out the vlog below! Congratulations to the happy couple.