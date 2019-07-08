Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

PENTAGON reveals release schedule for 'SUM(ME:R)'

Pentagon is making a comeback with a mini-album titled 'SUM(ME:R)' just in time for the peak of the season.

The boys revealed their release schedule and will be keeping fans on their toes with anticipation. There will be a tracklist release on July 10 and the teasers will continue until the offline release on July 18.

Given the artwork in the release schedule, it seems like this mini-album will be showing us a colorful, summery, and bright side to the boys' artistry.

Are you excited to see them make their comeback?

