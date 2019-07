Former miss A member Fei is known for her lithe visuals but she has recently proven that she can embody more charismatic concepts as well!

The idol star recently revealed a performance clip of her dancing to Kid Ink's "Yuso" featuring Lil Wayne. Fei is seen wearing a hip hop ensemble while demonstrating some serious swag with her powerful moves and facials.

Check the video out above! Do you want to see more of Fei in this concept?