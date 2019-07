Pentagon has released a snippet of their new song!

While preparing to make a summer comeback, Pentagon dropped sneak preview of "Humph!', the title track produced by hit rapper-producer Giriboy. The poppy beat with Pentagon's rap and vocals already teases a chic concept!

Though the English version of the title is "Humph!", the original Korean title means "Access Prohibited". Stay tuned for more updates until the full release on July 17!