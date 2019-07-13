ITZY reveal their thoughts on label head J.Y. Park

ITZY revealed their thoughts on their label head J.Y. Park.



On the July 13th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', ITZY asked the 'brothers' which ITZY member is likely to tell all, and Heechul responded, "Tell us about JYP's J.Y. Park." ITZY responded, "Producer J.Y. Park is very gentle and good-looking. He looks better in person than on screen."



When asked if J.Y. Park or American actor Leonardo Dicaprio is more handsome, Lia expressed, "I usually like faces that look rough," making everyone laugh.



In other news, ITZY's first mini album 'IT'Z ICY' drops on July 29 KST.

