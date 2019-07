The members of Pentagon have their flip flops out and are ready to enjoy the weather in their latest teasers for their 9th mini-album 'SUM(ME:R)'.

The group has released individual teasers for the members as well as one group image. The boys pose sweetly for the camera and look like they could still be in school, fulfilling fan's dreams of a summer romance. Their outfits are a mix of tropical and preppy, but are stylish nonetheless!

Check out the remaining teaser images below.