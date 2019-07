DAY6 is gearing up to drop their comeback album 'The Book Of Us: Gravity' and they have released their group teaser images.

The members are staring moodily into the camera and wear brightly colored and patterned shirts. They definitely had a unique sense of style going on in their teaser images and these group images prove so as well.

What do you think of this concept? Do you like the outfits that the group's stylists have chosen?