Pentagon announces tracklist for their upcoming mini-album 'SUM(ME:R)'

Pentagon is making a comeback just in time for the peak of summer and it seems like they've had a hand in participating in the making of this album as well!





Hui and Wooseok are most noticeably listed in the composer and lyric credits for many of the songs and the bonus track "Round 2" seems to have been composed and written with the input of all the members. Rapper and producer Giriboy is also noticeably on the credits for two of the tracks as well.

Are you excited to see Pentagon make a comeback?