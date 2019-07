ITZY is coming back and they're here to blow your socks off with their new concept!

The girls will be releasing their first mini-album 'IT'Z ICY' and the teaser images prove that they're ready to impress fans with an ice-inspired concept. The girls are sporting chic and stylish outfits that have silver and white accents that pop against a frosted plastic background.

The album and comeback MV is set to drop on July 29. Are you excited?