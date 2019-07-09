Baekhyun releases the last set of teaser images for 'City Lights'

Baekhyun is making his solo debut in less than 24 hours and has released his final set of image teasers for his mini-album 'City Lights.'

It was revealed that Baekhyun is going for a contrast of night and day looks in his teaser images and this set definitely drives the point home. The contrasting moods of all his teaser images show his versatility in modeling and conveying emotions.

Baekhyun recently finished recording an episode of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' and has racked up more than 400,000 preorders for his album. It seems like the anticipation and expectations are very high. Are you excited to see what he has to offer?