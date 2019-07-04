Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

51 minutes ago

Netizens talk about the idol who shot up in popularity due to 'Produce X 101' without even being on the show

..And the idol is none other than VICTON's Subin.

Fans came to know VICTON through Seungwoo and Byungchan on 'Produce X 101'. When they started looking up past VICTON videos to get to know the boys more, another member caught their attention: maknae Subin. Fans noticed Subin because of his sharp looks and his sweet aegyo, and just how much the VICTON members love their 'young master' maknae.

Subin has been dubbed "the person who did nothing but still shot up in popularity from 'Produce X 101'. He's been appearing on portal sites and a search of '정수빈' (Jung Subin) and '떡상' (sharp rise) on Twitter will bring countless results of new fans fawning over their newfound bias, and laughing at how all Subin did was watch his hyungs on TV but he suddenly got popular.

Do you have any advice for new Alices just now discovering VICTON?

Siri1232,845 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Subin has always caught my attention in Victon. But honestly Victon has got some great visuals and they are talented as hell. They should be way more popular than they are. And I don't know if it will be selfish for me to say this but I want neither Seungwoo nor Byungchan to make it in Top 11. I hope they can return to Victon and their popularity can shoot up just like NU'EST's did. Cause if one of them makes it into Top 11, they'll have to stay with the group for 5 years. So I really hope they both get more attention but turn back to Victon at the end.

ppiddakhage100 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

he reminds me a bit of sehun!

