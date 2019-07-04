Netizens talk about the idol who shot up in popularity due to 'Produce X 101' without even being on the show

..And the idol is none other than VICTON's Subin.

Fans came to know VICTON through Seungwoo and Byungchan on 'Produce X 101'. When they started looking up past VICTON videos to get to know the boys more, another member caught their attention: maknae Subin. Fans noticed Subin because of his sharp looks and his sweet aegyo, and just how much the VICTON members love their 'young master' maknae.

Subin has been dubbed "the person who did nothing but still shot up in popularity from 'Produce X 101'. He's been appearing on portal sites and a search of '정수빈' (Jung Subin) and '떡상' (sharp rise) on Twitter will bring countless results of new fans fawning over their newfound bias, and laughing at how all Subin did was watch his hyungs on TV but he suddenly got popular.

Do you have any advice for new Alices just now discovering VICTON?