BTS has broken their record again.

The boys dropped their 10th single 'LIGHTS/BOY WITH LUV' recently, and the single brought in 467,107 points on the first day to get #1 on the Daily Singles Chart. It's also 140,000 more points than their previous single 'FAKE LOVE/AIRLANE PART 2', making it a new record for not just the boys, but all overseas artists.



Congratulations to BTS.