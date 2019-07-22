NCT Dream's Haechan and Renjun are ready to roll in individual 'BOOM' concept teasers

Haechan and Renjun are the latest NCT Dream members to have their individual concept photos revealed for the group's "BOOM" comeback!

The photos were revealed through the group's official social media channels on July 22 and feature both boys rocking all-denim looks. Haechan's skateboard and Renjun's motorcycle helmet hint at the active theme of NCT Dream's latest comeback, implying that their new song "BOOM" is definitely going to be full of energy.

Meanwhile, "BOOM" is set for release on July 26!

Check out the boys' concept teasers below!