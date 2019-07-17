Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted 2 hours ago

NCT Dream release mysterious, chic individual teaser photos of Jisung & Chenle

NCT Dream have released a brand new set of individual teaser images for their 3rd mini album 'We Boom', featuring maknae-line's Jisung and Chenle!

Don't let the boys' tags as the "maknae-line" fool you, because Jisung and Chenle are out to kill with their chic gazes, dark suits, and mysterious demeanors. Meanwhile, NCT Dream's 3rd mini album 'We Boom' contains a total of 6 tracks, including their title track "BOOM". The title track is described as a minimal urban pop genre, led by a unique, simple synth beat. 

Stay tuned for more teasers leading up to NCT Dream's full comeback, this July 26 at 6 PM KST! Their physical album is set for release a few days later, on July 29.

Chenle using his mom earing. 🤣

