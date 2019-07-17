INFINITE drop their official lightstick ver.2 for Woohyun's upcoming 2nd solo concert!

INFINITE have just surprised fans by dropping the full design for their official light stick, version 2!

The official light stick ver.2 will be available exclusive for pick-up on site at member Woohyun's upcoming 2nd solo concert, 'Arbor Day 2'. The concert takes place from August 10-11 at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium in Seoul. INFINITE's official light stick ver.2, as well as all other merchandise for Woohyun's 'Arbor Day 2', is currently available for pre-order exclusively via With Drama.



What do you think of INFINITE's official light stick ver.2?