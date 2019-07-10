Man who appeared on 'I Am A Natural Person' revealed to be a convicted child molester

It has come to light that a man who appeared on MBN's show 'I Am A Natural Person' is a child molester.

'I Am A Natural Person' is a show that follows gagman Kim Seung Yoon as he shadows people who live a natural and off the grid lifestyle. It was recently revealed that the man who appeared as the natural person in broadcasts during June was convicted of child molestation in the past.

This fact only came to light when the mother of the victim saw a rerun of the show. She requested that the videos be taken down, as the house that appeared on the show was where her child was molested. However, she spoke out to news show 'Oh My News' when she saw that the videos were not taken down after she contacted the show regarding this matter.

Following further confirmation, MBN has taken down the rewatch videos for the show and the show's producers stated that they will do a better job in doing background checks for their guests.