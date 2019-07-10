Baekhyun breaks numerous male solo records with 'City Lights' + breaks previous EXO records

Baekhyun's solo debut mini-album 'City Lights' is killing it on the charts at a completely different level!

The EXO member has become only the 5th solo artist to sell over 100,000 album copies in the past decade. He has also broken a previous EXO record by placing number 1 on iTunes in 63 countries! He also beat out Lay within EXO to be the member with the highest-selling solo album.

Probably his most impressive accomplishment, Baekhyun also achieved the highest first-day sales for a male solo artist in Hanteo history as he sold over 260,000 copies on the first day. Congratulations!