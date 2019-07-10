Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27

9

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Baekhyun breaks numerous male solo records with 'City Lights' + breaks previous EXO records

AKP STAFF

Baekhyun's solo debut mini-album 'City Lights' is killing it on the charts at a completely different level!

The EXO member has become only the 5th solo artist to sell over 100,000 album copies in the past decade. He has also broken a previous EXO record by placing number 1 on iTunes in 63 countries! He also beat out Lay within EXO to be the member with the highest-selling solo album.

Probably his most impressive accomplishment, Baekhyun also achieved the highest first-day sales for a male solo artist in Hanteo history as he sold over 260,000 copies on the first day. Congratulations! 

  1. Baekhyun
7 4,265 Share 75% Upvoted

6

8102950 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

He totally deserves it, he is a great singer!

Share

4

sandybee3-270 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

A great Artist like him deserves it, finally SM let's him showcase his full potential as a singer 😍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND