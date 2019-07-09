NCT fans celebrate Taeyong's birthday with stunning mural in Seoul's Hongdae neighborhood

NCT's Taeyong has received a very special birthday present, having been presented a massive spray painted mural funded by international fans.





Taeyong celebrated his 24th birthday on July 1. On the same day, the mural was unveiled on Seoul's Hongdae Shopping Street, a popular tourist destination nearby Hongik University.





The mural, painted in an eye-catching red, not only includes a portrait of the idol, but a short English message, reading, "Happy Taeyong Day" and "Superhuman TY Fly High."





"Hongdae is a place that is full of individuality and artistry, just like Taeyong," the fan club stated when explaining the gift. "We want to share the happiness we get through Taeyong with lots of people."





On his birthday, Taeyong sent out a special greeting to fans, stating: "You are always shining and warm with passion. Thank you for making only happy memories for me."





Meanwhile, Taeyong fans have also gifted him with an LED screen advertisement that can be seen at the Lotte Young Plaza in Seoul's Myeongdong neighborhood. The Hongdae mural will also remain up through July 25.