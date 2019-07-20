Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst 32 minutes ago

Ma Dong Suk officially confirmed for Marvel Studios’ The Eternals

Ma Dong Suk, also known as Don Lee, has officially been confirmed for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ film 'The Eternals'. The announcement was made today at Comic-Con where they revealed a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani. He will be playing the role of Gilgamesh, the Forgotten One who in the comics is a member of the near-immortal race known as the Eternals. 

Rumors surfaced in April that Ma Dong Suk was in talks to star in the highly anticipated movie. At the time, his agency replied that it was not confirmed yet, but it seems as though the talks have gone smoothly and he will be making his Hollywood debut.

The Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 6, 2020.

