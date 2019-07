With 10 days left until the release of their 1st single ‘VERI-CHILL’, VERIVERY have dropped the “Chill Out Version” of their group photo teaser. The image, in serene black and white, shows the members on a plush sofa as they “chill out”. 'VERI-CHILL' will be the rookie group's first single album since their debut in January.



‘VERI-CHILL’ is set for release on July 31st at 6pm KST with the title track “Tag Tag Tag”. Stay tuned for more updates.