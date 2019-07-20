BLACKPINK and BTS nominated for MTV Hottest Summer Superstar as voting begins

Voting has opened for the MTV Hottest Summer Superstar and it has been revealed that BLACKPINK and BTS are among the contenders this year. As the self-proclaimed biggest music stunt of the summer enters its seventh year, they have revealed the 50 artists they deem worthy of the title in 2019. Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga have won in past years while this year's nominees include Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift. Will BLACKPINK or BTS be able to take the prize this year?

You can keep up to date on the standings at the official website and cast your votes through Twitter using the hashtag #MTVHottest followed by the name of the artist. Voting closes on August 19th and the winner will be revealed on August 24th.