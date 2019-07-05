Sunmi and Eric Nam to be special guest performers at Urban Zakapa's 10th anniversary concert

Sunmi and Eric Nam will be appearing as special guests at Urban Zakapa's 10th anniversary concert.



The news was confirmed by MakeUs Entertainment on July 5, who stated that Sunmi and Eric Nam would be participating because they are good friends of the group and would like to extend their congratulations on their debut anniversary.





The agency also added that Eric Nam will be appearing at the July 13 concert, while Sunmi will be appearing at the July 14 concert.



Meanwhile, Urban Zakapa will be holding the two-day concert series at Seoul's Olympic Hall.