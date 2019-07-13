Rapper San E drops track about experience after feminism controversy 'San Chong Born 1985'

Rapper San E has dropped the music video for his latest track "San Chong Born 1985".



The lyrics of "San Chong Born 1985" reveal San E's experience following his feminism controversy that led to his departure from Brand New Music in December of 2018. It's his first release since "Trash Journalist" and his 'Kill Bill' stage controversy earlier this year.



Check out San E's "San Chong Born 1985" MV above!

