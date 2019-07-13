Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Rapper San E drops track about experience after feminism controversy 'San Chong Born 1985'

AKP STAFF

Rapper San E has dropped the music video for his latest track "San Chong Born 1985".

The lyrics of "San Chong Born 1985" reveal San E's experience following his feminism controversy that led to his departure from Brand New Music in December of 2018. It's his first release since "Trash Journalist" and his 'Kill Bill' stage controversy earlier this year.

Check out San E's "San Chong Born 1985" MV above!

  1. San E
  2. SAN CHONG BORN 1985
1 644 Share 43% Upvoted

0

Alllovehere427 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

I don’t know what he’s saying but the video was cute🤷‍♀️

Share
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Big Hit Entertainment’s “Big Plan”
10 hours ago   3   23,521

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND