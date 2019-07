A-Pink's Hayoung is gearing up for her first mini-album release on August 21 and has released another teaser image.

Hayoung is looking happy and youthful as she juggles two handheld phones. She's sporting blue contact lenses and light brown hair, rocking a fresh summer look. It seems like her comeback will be filled with bubbly and upbeat summer vibes to match her teaser images.

Are you excited for Hayoung's solo debut?