Taeyeon, Vibe, and Ben top Instiz chart for the fourth week of July 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the fourth week of July (July 22 - July 28) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 28,430 Points



2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 19,229 Points



3. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 16,658 Points



4. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 10,574 Points



5. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 9,346 Points



6. annemarie - "2002" - 7,751 Points



7. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 7,559 Points



8. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 7,411 Points



9. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 7,383 Points



10. Melomance - "You&I" - 7,201 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

