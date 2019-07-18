GWSN reveals a gorgeous highlight medley for 'Park in the Night'

GWSN is gearing up to make their comeback with album 'Park in the Night' and have released a gorgeous highlight medley featuring aesthetic moving gif videos of the members as well.

The members showcased an impressive catalog of songs on this album with the help of American producer and songwriter Justin Reinstein who has previously written for TWICE, EXO, Justin Bieber, and more. Their title track "Red Sun" is an upbeat electronic dance track featuring delicate bell sounds and sick drop. All the other tracks on the album are equally strong, showcasing different genres ranging from delicate R&B to pop-rock. The girls definitely showcase a broad range of versatile artistry on this 8 track album with many strong B-side tracks that are worthy of being title tracks as well.

Check out the highlight medley above! This comeback is definitely one you won't want to miss.