100% member Jonghwan says temporary goodbye to fans before military enlistment

100% member Jonghwan has enlisted in the military.



According to press sources, he entered the military on July 22 through a training center located in Nonsan, and is scheduled to start his service after five weeks of basic military training.



The idol is the third member of the group to enlist this month, following members Rokhyun and Chanyong who enlisted back on July 15. And similar to his two groupmates, Jonghwan took to 100%'s official Instagram to bid his goodbyes.



In the image, Jonghwan sports his freshly buzzed military hairstyle. The post is captioned in both Korean and English with, "Do I look okay too? It was a sudden announcement, but don't feel so sad, everyone. I'll come back soon. Bye, Perfection [100%'s fandom]!"



Meanwhile, on July 14, 100% held their final fan meeting before military enlistment in Seoul.



Check out Jonghwan's Instagram post below!