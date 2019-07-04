Trainees prepare for concept evaluation battle in preview for 'Produce X 101' episode 10

The competition is heating up for 'Produce X 101's remaining 31 contestants!

On July 5, Mnet revealed the preview trailer for the tenth episode of the program, which is set to air at 11 PM KST. In the clip, the trainees are seen preparing their various stages for their concept evaluation original songs.

During the episode, the show's trainers are seen both criticizing and complimenting various trainees during rehearsals. However, during one surprising moment, dance trainer Bae Yoon Jung is confused when she realizes that the "Pretty Pretty" team is missing one of their members, Maroo Entertainment's Lee Jin Woo.

The trailer ends with Lee Dong Wook revealing the trainees who received the most votes during their performances.

Meanwhile, fans can check out the concept songs before the episode is aired when the studio versions are officially released at 6 PM KST through online music distributors.

Check out the full 'Produce X 101' episode 10 trailer above!